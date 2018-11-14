Mystery as fox found dead in cage at Sussex Park

An animal charity is investigating after a fox was found dead in a cage which had been cable tied shut in a Sussex park.

The 'grim' discovery was made by a member of the public at Stanmer Park, Brighton, on Monday (November 12), when the cage was found hidden among brambles.

Related stories: Do you know owner of ‘lovely’ dog left outside St Leonards shop?

Cat dumped with 'not wanted' note beside A27

RSPCA deputy chief inspector Charlotte Baumann said: “I can think of no obvious reason why somebody would do this.

“It seems the fox had only recently died – at this stage we don’t know if he was put in there to die or if he was already dead when he was put into the cage.

"There is no obvious cause of death at this stage, it really is a mystery. Potentially this cage as been used as some kind of makeshift trap.

“Sadly some people do have a negative view of foxes but there is never any excuse to harm a living creature."

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018.