Mum launches blog after losing four stone

Littlehampton slimmer Vicky Redden has started a blog to help other mums struggling with their weight.

Having lost more than four stone overall, the 38-year-old mum-of-two is at her goal weight of 10st 3lb.

Vicky completed the Littlehampton 10k in September

She knows staying there will not be easy, so the blog is helping herself as well as others.

Vicky said: “I’ve been asked so much lately about exercise, diet tips, how to stay motivated and apparently I seem to be able to help people. So, that is how this has come about.

“I am not qualified in any nutrition advice, nor am I a personal trainer. I am quite simply a mum who has lost just over four stone and actually managed to keep it off, and now try to fit in a bit of exercise and healthy eating while enjoying life.

“I seem to spend my days running around trying to look like I’m in control of my life. I like to drink wine, eat chocolate and laugh as much as possible, even if it’s just at myself. I make mistakes all the time but shrug them off and move on.”

Vicky started with an Instragram account and now has a website with the same name, The MumTum Diaries.

She said: “I am going to chatter on about fitness and food, I never use the word diet. Its a depressing word. It’s on par with the word jail as far as I’m concerned. It just sounds boring.”

Vicky’s weight-loss journey started in October 2015 when she spotted a photo of herself on holiday and decided she needed to make a change.

However, it was only when a girls weekend to see Beyoncé was booked that she became really committed. Knowing plenty of pictures would be taken, Vicky swore she would spend the few months waiting concentrating on her weight.

At her first Weight Watchers meeting, Vicky weighed in at 13st 3lbs, a number she said was ‘painful’. She became determined and motivated with the help of her coach, Diane Hopwood.

The diaries have helped Vicky keep herself on track, while showing the world what it is like to juggle a busy family life with trying to be healthy.

From wearing a size 18 and refusing to run, Vicky now feels fabulous at size 10 and even completed the Littlehampton 10k in September.

