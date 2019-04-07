Modern Worthing apartment with views towards the South Downs

Anyone looking for a stylish modern apartment will not want to miss out on this fantastic eighth floor apartment in Worthing with great views towards the South Downs.

Upon entering Skyline Apartments the communal entrance hall is modern and welcoming, with two lifts leading to the eight floor.

Property

Having been converted within the last few years, the flats offer a well-presented finish with modern open-plan living.

The lounge/kitchen provides enough space for a table for entertaining with plenty of worktop space for preparing a meal for guests.

Both bedrooms are generous in size with both featuring views towards the South Downs.

The bathroom is also modern and a perfect place to relax after a long day at work.

Property

Outside, there is residents parking meaning you can leave the car at home and take a stroll to Durrington station for your morning commute.

Shops can also be found close by with an array of butchers, convenience stores, takeaways and barbers.

If it’s a buy-to-let you are after, then look forward to moving a tenant in quickly safe in the knowledge that there is no work to do here.

A long lease will also safeguard your investment.

Property

Interest is sure to be high in this beautifully presented apartment.

Price: £220,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Sawyers Estate Agents, 201 Heene Road, Worthing, BN11 4NN. Telephone 01903 231007 or email: info@sawyersestates.co.uk