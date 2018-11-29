Modern Shoreham home with solar panels on popular development

This three bedroom, semi-detached, modern house is set back from the road on a sought-after development in Shoreham.

The property, in Upper Shoreham Road, is offered with vacant possession and includes Megaflo hot water and solar panel systems.

Property

| Stunning new Worthing apartments in Irene House development; Rustington home with swimming pool on private estate just 400 metres from the seafront; Spacious Southwick apartment in a convenient location close to shops and station; Littlehampton maisonette to rent in good location for shops and schools; Listed Arundel cottage available to rent from mid December; Substantial Rustington period home with lots of character; Detached Worthing home in popular Vale School catchment area; New homes at Cresswell Park in Angmering launched early due to high demand |

Ground floor accommodation comprises an exposed storm porch, entrance hall, cloakroom, modern kitchen and a lounge/diner.

On the first floor there is a master bedroom with en-suite, two further bedrooms and a modern bathroom.

There are also two Juliette balconies off two of the bedrooms.

Property

Outside, there is a paved walkway to the front with plant borders.

The feature south-facing rear garden has a large block-paved area leading on to a lawned area and a shed.

There is also an allocated parking space.

The property also includes a valid five year NHBC certificate.

Property

Price £399,950.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Jacobs Steel, 31 Brunswick Road, Shoreham, BN43 5WA. Telephone 01273 441341 or email: shoreham@jacobs-steel.co.uk