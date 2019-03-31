Modern five bedroom Angmering family home on Cresswell Park development

The double-fronted Packington is a spacious and modern family home on the Cresswell Park development in Angmering.

The property, in Roundstone Lane, has light and airy reception rooms on the ground floor, as well as lots of storage space.

Property

Ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall, WC, sitting room and a kitchen/breakfast room with utility room.

On the first floor, there is a master bedroom with dressing area and en-suite, two further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

There are two further bedrooms on the second floor.

Outside, there are gardens as well as off-road parking and a garage.

Property

Angmering’s old village centre features a 12th Century church, independent boutiques, convenience stores, hair salon and other amenities.

Price: £599,950.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 1-2 Broadmark Parade, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Telephone 01903 850850 or email: rustington@michaeljones.co.uk