Bus and car crash in Worthing

News you can trust since 1920

Fresh public engagement on Shoreham Beach Box cafe and restaurant plans

Court results: This is who was sentenced at Worthing and Crawley magistrates’ courts, July 26 to 29, 2021

Out of hours chemists in Worthing, Lancing, Sompting, Shoreham, Southwick, Storrington, Littlehampton, Arundel and Brighton

Concern for missing pregnant woman with links to Brighton, Worthing and Eastbourne

Sussex travel: your evening update for Sunday, August 8

Sussex travel: your evening update for Saturday, August 7

Bus and car crash in Worthing

Lifeboat scrambles after ‘distressed woman’ thought to have gone into sea at Shoreham

“Thanks for sharing and caring.”

A statement from police said: “We’re pleased to confirm 27-year-old Jordan Wood, reported missing from the Eastbourne area, has been found safe.