Miss England hopeful from Southwick

Trainee financial adviser Olivia Foster is making a bid for the Miss England title.

The 20-year-old from Southwick has won a place in the semi-final and is one of 60 contestants who will be put before the judges at Kelham Hall on Tuesday.

It is an exciting time for Olivia, who was Miss Brighton 2016 and was delighted to win Miss Sussex 2018 in June, meaning she could represent her county as a whole after competing for the title for three years.

The public vote is well underway and acts as one judge on the panel. Voting lines close at midday on Tuesday.

Vote for Olivia by texting MISS SF45 to 63333. Text votes costs 50p.