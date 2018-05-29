Minibus appeal for Guild Care’s 85th anniversary

Guild Care has launched an 85th anniversary appeal to raise funds for a new minibus to help prevent older people being ‘alienated’.

The charity says its door-to-door community transport is a lifeline for many, and enables people who cannot drive to easily access help.

Last year, the minibuses used by the care provider were said to have taken almost 25,000 journeys around Worthing and the surrounding areas.

Doreen Cannon, from Broadwater, said: “Guild Care’s community transport makes all the difference to me. Without this service I would have to pay for a taxi to bring me to their day centre in Worthing.

“The only other alternative would be the bus but, because I am losing my sight, I struggle to walk to the bus stop and need help with steps. It’s quite frightening to go out alone.

“The drivers are always so friendly and polite and they look after us all so well. It’s more than just giving me a lift, this service prevents me from being alienated. I couldn’t ask for more.”

Each minibus, which are adapted for the needs of disabled passengers, costs £55,000 and this year the charity are hoping to raise enough money to purchase a new one.

To donate to Guild Care, visit www.guildcare.org/minibus or call 01903 528613.