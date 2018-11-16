Mile Oak Football Club bounces back from ‘mindless vandalism’ and raises hundreds at charity quiz night

Proceeds from a fundraising quiz night will help a football club to continue with its programme of ground improvements.

Mile Oak Football Club Supporters, committee members and their families have worked tirelessly since pre-season to get facilities up to scratch.

The club said it had been victim of ‘mindless vandalism’ in recent months, and while it had knocked them back, volunteers were determined to carry on with the improvements to the facilities.

The quiz, held last Saturday, raised £776 for their good work to continue.

The self-funding club, which has a senior team, reserves, under-23s, under-18s and veteran squads rely on donations, sponsorship, admission fees and a tea bar to bring in revenue.

There were 14-teams at the quiz but it was the Early Birds that won on the night.

Club Chairman Phil Brotherton, of Harper Stone Properties Ltd, said: “Fantastic effort from the Mile Oak friends community and players raising £776 towards the club finances.

“Special thanks to all committee for their contributions and work in ensuring yet another successful evening of fundraising – which is why I personally feel our club is so different to most others in Sussex.”

The evening consisted of two halves, with a ploughman’s in between. The food was donated by committee members and their families.

The interval saw an extra fundrasing game of ‘true or false’ to top-up the money raised.