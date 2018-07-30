Metal detectorist recovers groom’s lost wedding ring on Rustington beach

When Damian Wingate lost his wedding ring at Rustington beach, it looked like he had split up with it for good.

But never fear – Tyndall Jones is here.

The metal detectorist and former owner of David O Jones Sports in High Street, Littlehampton, got out his gear and tracked down the silver band. He said: “I was so delighted to find something that is of great sentimental value. It’s the best thing in the world when you can find someone’s lost treasure.”

According to Damian’s wife Serena, the 49-year-old was swimming in the sea on Tuesday, July 24, when he felt the ring slip off his finger.

Unable to find it and not knowing what to do, the couple, from West Onslow Close, Ferring, posted on Facebook asking for help – and were overwhelmed by the response.

Serena, a financial manager, said: “I was so impressed by how people took the time to respond, even though we aren’t from Rustington.”

A Facebook user pointed them in Tyndall’s direction, and he was more than happy to help. The next day, Damian and Tyndall headed down to the spot between Sea Road and Broadmark Avenue where he was swimming while the tide was out.

After an hour of searching with his metal detector, Tyndall found it 25 yards away. He said the calm weather and the fact Damian knew when he lost it helped him track it down.

“I honestly didn’t think we would ever find it. It really was a miracle”, Serena said.

It is not the first time Tyndall has helped find wedding rings – he said his skills have been called upon at least once every year and gives himself a 75 per cent success rate. He said: “Some people give detecting a bad name, but I like to think this is the good side of it.”

Serena met Damian, manager of Hennings Wine in Aldsworth Avenue, Worthing, in 2005. The pair tied the knot in 2010 at St Andrew’s Church in Church Lane, Ferring.