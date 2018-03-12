Meet our reporter in Steyning

Have you got a story you think should be in the paper? Or do you want your views to be heard?

Readers have been given the opportunity to meet our news reporter and discuss their ideas on Tuesday as part of a monthly reader surgery.

Stephen Wynn-Davies, our news reporter covering the South Downs, will be located at Steyning Museum, in Church Street, Steyning, from 10.30am to 12pm on Tuesday (March 13) and wants to hear your views and story suggestions for this newspaper.

These monthly readers surgeries have been running for several months, allowing readers to share their stories and even catch up with old friends.

Steyning Museum will also be open to the public during these hours and entrance is completely free.

If you cannot attend the surgery but would still like to discuss a story idea, please email stephen.wynn-davies@jpress.co.uk or call 01903 282366.