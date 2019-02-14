MasterChef winner to cook at Lancing charity dinner

Kenny Tutt, winner of Masterchef 2018, will be the host of a charity pop-up dinner in Lancing which is open to the public.

Taking place at Lancing College on Saturday, February 23, the event will feature Kenny cooking two of his signature dishes from his MasterChef 2018 winning menu, described by MasterChef judge John Torode as ‘make-my-heart-thump fantastic’.

MasterChef 2018 winner Kenny Tutt will be hosting a fundraising meal at Lancing College

The menu will include an award-winning Sussex sparkling wine reception with mouth-watering canapés, a four-course MasterChef menu and a flight of wine to accompany the meal.

The aim of the pop-up dinner is to support the college’s Foundationers campaign.

Launched in late 2017, the campaign aims to support 25 students from disadvantaged backgrounds through the college over the next few years.

Tickets are £125 per person and will be sold on a strictly first come first served basis. All money raised from the event will go the Foundationers campaign.

For more information and to book a place visit www.lancingcollege.co.uk/events

