Masked men suspected of smashing three Worthing takeaway windows

Police have released descriptions of two men suspected of smashing the windows of three takeaways in Worthing on Friday.

Officers were made aware that the front windows of King Pizza and Kebab, Hotspot Indian and Oz’s Charcoal Grill in Salvington Road, Worthing, had been smashed around 3am on Friday (January 18), police said.

One of the smashed windows. Photo: Adur and Worthing Police/Facebook

The suspects have been described as two men in their 20s, with masks covering their faces, according to police.

One was wearing a black jacket and the other a grey jacket, added police.

PC Olivia Crane said: “We believe the three incidents are linked due to the similarities in the offences and would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, walked past two men matching the description or noticed any suspicious behaviour in this area at this time.”

Report information online or call 101 quoting 112 of 18/01.

Alternatively, visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

