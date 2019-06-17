Marine Parade closure: Southern Water gives update into burst water main

Southern Water has provided an update into a burst water main that closed Marine Parade yesterday.

Yesterday morning, the fire service closed off the seafront road in Worthing after a burst six-inch water main led to extensive flooding damaged the surface and basements of surrounding properties.

The fire services work to tackle the flood

Southern Water began repairs to the pipes, but warned a small number of customers would experience a loss of water supply.

And now, a spokesman has provided an update. They said: “We’re pleased to say repairs to the burst main in Marine Parade, Worthing are now complete and the small number of customers affected are back in supply. “The road has reopened and two-way traffic lights will be in place while we carry out the reinstatement work as quickly and safely as possible. “We’d like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding while we worked on this emergency.”