Many Littlehampton residents 'stranded' due to major flooding

Littlehampton residents are stranded due to major flooding.

Part of Ferry Road in Littlehampton is underwater after the sea came up over the shore and flooded the area, including farmland nearby. According to Robert Boyce, who works in Rope Walk, Littlehampton, cars had broken down while attempting to drive through the water, emergency services were at the scene and hundreds of people were effectively stranded. Tyndall Jones, 70, from David O Jones Sports in Littlehampton High Street, saw the flooding and described the fields behind Ferry Road as 'one big lake'. He said: "I have never seen that in my lifetime, seawater coming through." This comes after local figures warned of this scenario following the destruction of groynes in Climping Beach nearby in Storm Brendan, and news that the Environment Agency could not afford to fix them. The Environment Agency has been approached for comment.

