Sussex Police has confirmed officers were called to Beach Green at 9.46am to reports of ‘concerns for a man in a vehicle’.

Officers responded and the man in the vehicle was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no suspicious circumstances, police said, and the coroner’s officer has been informed.

Emergency services at Beach Green, Shoreham SUS-210906-122959001

Emergency services at Beach Green, Shoreham SUS-210906-123013001