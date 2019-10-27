Man taken to hospital after car and motorbike collide in Worthing

A man has been taken to hospital following a collision between a car and motorbike in Worthing, police confirmed.

The collision took place on George V Avenue in Worthing.

The road has now been reopened

An ambulance took one man to hospital, confirmed police, who were not able to provide details of the extent of his injuries.

Police closed the road while the incident was being dealt.

The road has now been reopened, a police spokesman confirmed.

