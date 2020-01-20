Man sentenced after preying on the goodwill of a Worthing resident

A man who preyed on the goodwill of a Worthing resident, who let him into his home to use the bathroom, has been sentenced for several offences, police said.

Graham Keeley, 38, of no fixed address, knocked on the door of a property in Clifton Road, Worthing, on Wednesday, January 1, and asked to use the bathroom, according to police.

Police news

The owner of the house allowed him in – but later found personal documents and some cash had been stolen from the property and he reported this to police, the police spokesman said.

On Friday, 3 January, officers were conducting a routine foot patrol in Brighton Road in the town when they spotted Keeley, who was also wanted on recall to prison and for shoplifting offences, confirmed police.

To prevent being arrested, Keeley feigned an illness and on realisation he would still be arrested, he lunged at a police officer causing minor injuries, according to police.

Keeley was arrested and later charged with receiving stolen goods and assault by beating of an emergency worker, alongside two counts of theft from a shop and one count of attempted theft from a shop from Sainsbury’s in Lyons Farm in December, confirmed police.

Keeley appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ court on Saturday, 4 January, and was given a 10 week custodial sentence, a compensation order of £475, £85 in court costs and a restraining order against the victim was granted, police said.

