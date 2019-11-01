'Man's head crushed' in serious boat accident near Littlehampton

A man's head has reportedly been crushed in a serious maritime accident near Littlehampton this morning (November 1).

Her Majesty’s (HM) Coastguard was called at 7.45am after a man went over the side of his boat and was injured in the sea off the coast of Littlehampton.

The coastguard was sent to help rescue an injured man this morning

The coastguard search and rescue team was sent out to meet the vessel that brought him in.

The ambulance service arrived minutes later, and sent a response car and an ambulance to Fisherman's Quay in Littlehampton, where the RNLI lifeboat station is.

A spokesman for the service said the man had 'crush injuries', including to his head, 'which are all considered potentially serious'.

He was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for further treatment.

The ambulance spokesman said the injuries could have happened by being crushed between a boat and a wall or mechanical equipment on the boat, but this was not clear at this stage.

The RNLI lifeboat crew from Littlehampton was not launched.