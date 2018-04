Police received a report of a man ‘possibly exposing himself’ in Shoreham on Friday (April 6), a spokesman said.

The incident occurred at around 5pm on the river path by Upper Shoreham Road, according to police.

The spokesman said: “The woman saw a man who she believed had his trousers down.

“She walked quickly past him, by this time he had his trousers up, and he made no attempt to speak to her.”