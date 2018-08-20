Man kicks in Worthing driver’s wing mirror while they are driving

Police would like to identify this man after damage was caused to a Worthing car.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “A man was driving in his grey Volkswagen Golf along Brooklyn Avenue, Worthing, around 2.45pm on Wednesday 1 August when he stopped to allow traffic through.

“While the car was stationary, the man in the photograph approached the car and kicked the wing mirror and passenger door.

“The suspect was wearing a dark coloured jacket, a hat, dark coloured shorts and carrying a rucksack.

“If you witnessed the incident or recognise this man please get in contact with Sussex Police online or by calling 101 quoting 931 of 01/08.”

