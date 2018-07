A man has died after falling from a pylon this morning (Friday).

Emergency services including an air ambulance were called to Aberdale Road, Polegate, at 7.55am.

Emergency services at the scene

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, sadly the man, believed to be local and in his 50s, died shortly after emergency services arrived.

Sussex Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious and next of kin have been informed.