Man arrested on suspicion of rape after woman found unconscious in Portslade

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after police were called to reports of an unconscious woman in Portslade.

Police were called to the scene in Boundary Road, Portslade, on Sunday morning.

Police at the scene

A 40-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of rape and remains in custody for questioning, confirmed police.

The woman, who is in her twenties, was taken to hospital where she has regained consciousness and is receiving medical attention, police said.

A spokesman said: “This is being treated as an isolated incident.

“Anyone with information is asked to report online or call 101, quoting serial 1339 of 08/03.”

