Man arrested after police chase along A259 in Brighton

A man has been arrested after a police chase through Brighton on Friday night (October 5).

Officers were alerted to a suspected stolen vehicle, an Audi A3, entering Brighton on the A259 early in the evening.

It failed to stop for police and collided with several parked cars and police vehicles before being abandoned by its driver in Queens Road.

A man who ran from the incident was detained nearby and police say inquiries are continuing.

No one was hurt and the suspect vehicle was recovered.

Sussex Police said 30-year-old man from Liverpool has been arrested on suspicion of possessing criminal property.

He currently remains in police custody.