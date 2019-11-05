Man arrested after emergency services attend address in Sompting

A man has been arrested after emergency services attended an address in Sompting earlier today, police have confirmed.

Officers were called to an address in Millfield, Sompting, at midday, after the occupant claimed he would set fire to his flat, according to police.

A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of threatening to destroy or damage property with intent to endanger life, police said.

No one was hurt, confirmed police.

