Man arrested after Durrington house fire as 'cannabis plants' found

Emergency services at the scene
A man was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis following a house fire in Durrington yesterday (Tuesday, March 27).

Crews were called to tackle a fire which had broken out in the loft of a two storey house in Salvington Road at 12.44pm, a spokesman said.

The road was closed by police while six crews, as well as specialist appliances, worked to extinguish the blaze.

Police confirmed a 51-year-old Worthing man was arrested after a number of plants believed to be cannabis were found in the property.

He was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis before he was detained, questioned and accepted a caution, police said.

An investigation into the fire found it was of accidental ignition, a spokesman from the fire service confirmed.

