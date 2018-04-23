Man arrested after car driven into Worthing golf course bunker

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of dangerous driving after a car was driven into a bunker at a Worthing golf course yesterday (Sunday, April 22).

Officers were alerted after a man drove a green Mini Cooper into the bunker at the Hill Barn Golf Club in Hill Barn Lane at around 5.35pm, police said.

The man abandoned the vehicle and headed in the direction of Cissbury Ring and Findon before he was stopped by officers, according to a police spokesman.

A 45-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, assaulting a constable in the execution of his or her duty, common assault and failing to provide specimen for analysis, police said.

He remains in custody and the investigation is ongoing.