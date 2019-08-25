Man, 76, dies following Brighton bus collision

A man has died following a collision with a bus on Friday (August 16).

The man was injured near Upper Rock Gardens in Brighton. He was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital where he died last night.

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "A 76-year-old man seriously injured in collision with a bus at the junction of Upper Rock Gardens and Edward Street, Brighton, at 11.05pm on Friday 16 August has sadly died at the city's Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton. He passed away on Saturday evening (24 August).

"Anyone who witnessed the collision is being asked to report details online or phone 101, quoting Operation Northbrook."