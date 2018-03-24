Mad trek across India in a tuk-tuk

Three colleagues are heading to India for a mad trek across 1,500 miles in a rickshaw.

Duncan Heath, Julian Erbsloeh and Dara Fitzgerald from Fresh Egg in Worthing are aiming to raise a least £2,000 for A Drop in the Ocean, a small charity helping vulnerable women and children in India.

The trio, who start their two-week journey in Kochi on April 1, said: “While we have little ambition to win the race, we want to make sure that our journey supports others in need.

“We have chosen to support ADITO because we wanted to support a small organisation where our donation would really make a difference.

“We want to help them realise their dream to buy a plot of land and build a shelter for women and children escaping violent relationships.”

Duncan from Worthing, Julian from Steyning and Dara from Brighton will travel from south-west India to Jaisalmer, a stone’s throw from the border to Pakistan.

They said: “The challenge is that there is no official route, no check points or in fact any plan for what happens between the start point and the finish line – the organisers call it the un-route.”

The Adventurists, which planned The Rickshaw Run, said the concept was to have a start line and finish line, and leave everything in between up to those taking part.

Visit mydonate.bt.com/events/rickshawrun2018 to make a donation.