M23 road closures - here’s what you need to to know

Road works which will close part of the M23 start today (Monday November 12).

There will be a lane closure leading to a full closure of the junction 10 northbound exit slip on the M23 between 10pm and 4am for five nights.

A signed diversion route will be in place via junction 9.

There will be narrow lanes and a reduced speed limit of 50mph north and southbound.

Highways England is upgrading an 11 mile stretch of the M23 near Gatwick Airport to an all-lane running ‘smart motorway’.

A smart motorway is a section of a motorway that uses traffic management methods to increase capacity and reduce congestion in busy areas.

These include using the hard shoulder as a lane and variable speed limits to control the flow of traffic.

