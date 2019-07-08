Love Island: Worthing shows its support for Amy Hart after exit

Worthing has shown its support for Amy Hart after exiting the Love Island villa.

The 26-year-old former air hostess has reportedly walked from the villa following a difficult week on the ITV2 show which saw her split from her partner Curtis Pritchard, 23.

Amy Hart from Worthing has left the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

On Facebook, the residents of Worthing were quick to show their support for one of the town's most famous faces of 2019.

Claire Miller said: "Amy has proven that she genuinely wanted to find love. She has been an awesome islander."

Denise Wye added: "Well done Amy. You are amazing, dignified and a wonderful lady. X"

Vivi Poos echoed that sentiment. She said: "Good for her, she can walk out knowing she kept her dignity. Well done Amy!! Go be with your family xxx"

Kerrie Hopkins said: "I’m glad she’s left ... it was sad watching her so upset ... she’s 100% done right thing ... well done Amy xxx"

Ann Barlow said what many others were also feeling: "She can leave with her head held high. Well done Amy."