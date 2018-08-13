Love Island ‘hunk’ to party at Worthing beauty salon

A contestant from Love Island will set pulses racing at a beauty salon in Worthing as their VIP guest.

Vanilla Pod Beauty in Broadwater Street East is hosting a summer party at 2pm to 4pm on Saturday, September 8 – and the main event is no stranger to a tan, with salon manager Olivia Heffer describing him as a ‘hunk’.

Jack Fowler was a popular contestant in the ITV2 reality TV show, impressing viewers with his parenting skills in the baby challenge and his improvisational singing talent. He was also one half of the series’ most controversial kiss with fellow islander Georgia Steel.

The 22-year-old semi-professional footballer from London was dumped from the villa days before the final as part of a couple with Laura Crane.

Regarding the party, where guests can enjoy sparkling wine and cakes, Olivia said: “There will be live demos of Dermapen, Dermaplaning, Body Art, The Pod Brow and aesthetic treatments such as lip filler.

“There will be goodie bags for the first 50 guests which will include vouchers, samples, money off treatments and other treats.”

Vanilla Pod Beauty is no stranger to hosting celebrities, with Kerry Katona getting her beauty fix there last January.