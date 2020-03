A man has been hospitalised due to a collision at a major Worthing roundabout.

The road was partially blocked at the roundabout by Durrington Cemetery due to a HGV lorry and a small white van colliding with each other at around 10am today (March 9).

The scene of the incident. Picture: Mick Symes Mick Symes ugc Buy a Photo

The scene of the incident. Picture: Mick Symes Mick Syme ugc Buy a Photo

The scene of the incident. Picture: Mick Symes Mick Symes ugc Buy a Photo

The scene of the incident. Picture: Mick Symes Mick Symes ugc Buy a Photo

View more