Lorries from Shoreham development cause ‘huge disruption’ to residents

Residents of a narrow road in Shoreham are ‘sick to death’ of disruption caused by a ‘constant’ stream of lorries travelling to and from the construction site at Ropetackle North.

New Salts Farm Road residents said they were given no prior warning that the lorries would be using their road to transport chalk from the site in Old Shoreham Road to a field behind their homes.

Paul Walker, of News Salts Farm Road, said the lorries were leaving ‘dangerous’ amounts of thick mud on the road.

He said: “It’s wrecking the road where we live, there is mud everywhere.

“It’s disruptive to us and everyone is sick to death of it.”

He said there was ‘no signage’ or road sweeping in place to clear the road.

Mr Walker, who is in the building trade, said Hyde Housing – whose Ropetackle North development will include 120 homes, a cafe and a river walk – did not inform residents the work would be carried out.

“None of the residents were given any warning,” he said.

Paula Cowell, who owns a cottage in New Salts Farm Road, said: “All these trucks start turning up – they are very heavily loaded and very noisy.

“It’s hugely disruptive. The road is covered in mud. It’s horrible.”

She said there had been ‘no communication’ from Hyde Housing, adding: “They could’ve had the decency to throw a letter through the door.”

John Martin, head of construction south at the Hyde Group, apologised for the inconvenience caused to residents and reassured them that the work would be finished by today (Tuesday, April 10).

“To try and minimise any dirt, we have a wheel wash facility on both sites and a road sweeper on constant loop between the sites to ensure the road stays as clean and clear as possible,” the spokesman said.

“We are carefully managing the movements of site traffic to minimise disruption wherever we can and have limited our activity to certain hours following resident feedback.

“We will keep residents informed of key stages of construction as the projects progress.”

