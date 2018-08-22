Long marriage for Shoreham couple who met aged three

Having met at the age of three, George and Enid Bruce have gone on to celebrate 65 years of marriage.

They first knew each other as children 83 years ago, when their families were living in South Africa.

They were reacquainted as teenagers and courted for a few years before getting married at the age of 23.

George, 86, and Enid, 87, celebrated their anniversary at Cavell House, in Middle Road, Shoreham, with staff, family and friends.

Staff said the occasion proved true love lasted forever.

Nikki Stevenson, home manager, said: “Enid and George have certainly had a colourful life and it’s wonderful to see them celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary.

“We are delighted that we were able to be a part of their special day.”

The couple have three children and four grandchildren. After they moved to the UK, they lived in Bristol, Milton Keynes and Slough, before coming to Shoreham. Their family now lives close to Cavell House, where Enid stays.

To celebrate their blue sapphire anniversary, George gave his wife a pendant necklace, with the stone in the centre, and the chef at Cavell House made the couple a cake, decorated with a blue rose.

Staff, friends and family joined in the celebrations and threw the couple a tea party at the care home.

George said: “The secret to a happy marriage is to love each other and never let the sun go down on an argument.

“We are so grateful for the love and kindness shown by the home that has added to our blessings.”

