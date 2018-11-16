Long Furlong closed due to car accident

Long Furlong is currently closed due to a car accident.

According to Sussex Police, the collision involving two cars happened at 10.09am, and police were called to the scene.

The road was closed at 10.20am.

According to a police spokesman, no-one was injured, but the road was closed so the vehicles could be recovered.

The road remains closed and police are still at the scene at the time of publishing.

According to traffic reports, the accident happened near the junction with Longfurlong Lane and traffic is building up back to the A27.