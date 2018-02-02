London to Paris cycle ride is thank you for ‘incredible care’

A four-day cycle from London to Paris is planned to thank a hospice for its incredible care.

Paul Wood from Shoreham is training hard for the charity bike ride he will be doing from May 16 to 20 to support the Martlets hospice in Hove.

He has set a target of £1,600 and has already raised more than £1,100 through his JustGiving page.

Paul said: “My father, Don, sadly passed away on Thursday, January 11, after a short battle with liver cancer.

“His wishes were to spend his last days at the Martlets hospice. He always thought of others and wanted to remove the pressure from mum and the family.

“The care and support received by Dad, Mum and our family from all the staff at the Martlets was amazing, they really are incredible people.

“As a small token of our appreciation, I will be cycling to raise money for them.”

Don Wood, who lived on border of Shoreham and Southwick, was diagnosed with liver cancer on December 21, 2017.

Paul said: “We were told that it was advanced and very aggressive. Dad had already done battle with bowel cancer, some eight years ago and kidney cancer in January 2016.

“In August last year, he was scanned and given the all clear, so this news came as a real shock to family and friends.”

There was little doctors could do for Don, other than keep him comfortable, and his condition deteriorated rapidly.

On January 6, he was moved into the Martlets and passed away peacefully five days later.

Paul said: “These few weeks have turned our world upside down.

“What has stood out is the incredible care and support provided by the staff at the Martlets to Dad, Mum and our family, both whilst he was there and since he has passed.

“Through donations raised from this bike ride, we aim to support the Martlets, to continue their amazing work with families in this very challenging period of their lives.”

Martlets’ hospice cares for people living with terminal illness and the care is free, thanks to the generosity of its supporters.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paul-wood42 to make a donation.