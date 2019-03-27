Littlehampton Wave: Have a look inside the new leisure centre ahead of its opening

The £16million Littlehampton Wave leisure centre in Sea Road is set to open on Friday (March 29).

The Gazette was given a preview peek behind the scenes to see how the newly completed facility is shaping up prior to the grand unveiling.

1. Littlehampton Wave The project, with construction by Wilmott Dixon, was completed on-budget

2. Littlehampton Wave A new café gives views of the new 25m swimming pool

3. Littlehampton Wave The cycling studio will 'rival the boutique studios in London', according to Freedom Leisure

4. Littlehampton Wave The 'large functional space' can be divided into two dance studios or used for other sports

