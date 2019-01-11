Littlehampton's seal named after RNLI helmsman

Littlehampton's seal has been named after a helmsman at the town's RNLI station.

Littlehampton Harbour set up a poll to name the seal which has been frequently sighted in the River Arun and the harbour.

Less than two weeks ago, a paddleboarder from Rustington got up close and personal with the town's unofficial mascot - and described the experience as 'amazing'.

The two choices put forward were Gavin, named after Gavin Simmons, longstanding helmsman at the Littlehampton RNLI station, and Jumna.

Jumna was a paddle steamer tug that worked Littlehampton from 1890 to 1915; a model of the original Jumna is mounted on the harbour office's southern wall.

Today, it was announced on the harbour's Facebook page that Gavin had been chosen as the winning name, with 674 votes and 74 per cent of the vote.

Littlehampton's seal has been named after RNLI helmsman Gavin Simmons. Picture: Littlehampton Harbour

A Facebook page has been set up for the seal, called Gavin the Littlehampton Harbour Seal.

It said: "Hello world! I've been spotted loads in Littlehampton Harbour lately and I seem to have really captured the town's attention. I hear everyone has decided to name me Gavin after our local hero RNLI lifeboat helm and longtime harbour employee, so I may as well embrace it!

"I'm quite vain and don't mind showing off so if you see me, please send me your photos and videos for me to repost!

"...please don't get too close with dogs or boats though or I might have to find a new home! :-D"

Littlehampton's seal, pictured above, has been named Gavin