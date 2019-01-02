Littlehampton mayor announces line up for charity gala sequel at Windmill Theatre

Following the success of Curtain Up last year, which saw Littlehampton theatre companies, dance schools and choirs join forces, the mayor of Littlehampton has announced he will perform in this year’s sequel.

Last year’s performance raised £5,294 for the charity fund collected by mayor of Littlehampton, Billy Blanchard-Cooper, who has this year chosen to support the Arun Youth Projects Littlehampton arts and social club bursary.

Curtain Up, the Sequel! will take place at the Windmill Theatre in Littlehampton on Saturday, March 9. It will include various numbers from popular musicals.

Billy said he was delighted when the groups from last year’s event agreed to take part again, joined by Inspirations Community Choir who could not take part last year due to a competition.

Participants will include Dance Industry Studios, Virtuoso Dance Company, Adult Tap with Charlotte and Star Ignited Performance Academy.

Three of the town’s amateur theatre companies will join the performance, from the Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society, the Littlehampton Players Operatic Society and Stage-Door Theatre Company and they will be joined by performers from the Edwin James Festival Choir.

Billy said: “This may be a sequel, but I know these groups and know they will be delivering something fresh to delight the audiences. “

Although numbers are not yet confirmed, songs from the Greatest Showman, Mary Poppins and Rocky Horror have been considered.

Billy said: “There is simply no way I could co-ordinate a show like this and I am ecstatic to have directors Jan Combes and Lynne Jones pulling the whole show together again.

“I am delighted that so many of the groups and performers have agreed to take part in this show and that the many people behind the scenes have agreed to offer their support free of charge in aid of this good cause, I have always been passionate about the theatre in the town and this really gives the performers a showcase to show what talent we have.”

There will be a matinee performance at 2.30pm and an evening performance at 7.30pm. All funds raised including ticket sales and a raffle will be going towards the mayor’s charity appeal.

Billy said: “Last year was, to the best of my knowledge, the first time the Littlehampton town mayor has held a charity gala performance of this type, so while I can not say this is a first this year, I can say that as a first the opening number for the show will include me, the mayor.

“I hope the town will get behind me to support it, if the thought of me singing has not put them off yet.”

Tickets are available for £15 and can be booked via the Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society box office by calling 01903 730775, this has an answer machine service between 8am and 10pm, if there is no answer leave a message with your number and they will return your call.

Billy said: “With such a large cast involved and a lot of interest already, I am sure tickets will prove popular and I would encourage early booking in order to avoid disappointment.”

