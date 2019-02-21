Littlehampton lifeboats scramble to save stricken fishing boats

Both Littlehampton lifeboats were deployed last night to save fishing boats cut free from their moorings.

In a Facebook post early this morning (February 21), Littlehampton RNLI said both lifeboats were launched at 10.50pm to save fishing vessels that had had their lines cut by 'unknown individuals' and left to float in the tide.

The RNLI secured the boats last night. Pic: Littlehampton RNLI

A member of public had noticed the stricken boats, said the post, and alerted the Coastguard.

All the boats were safely recovered and returned to their moorings, according to the post, before the lifeboats refuelled and returned to base at 12.22am.