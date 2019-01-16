Littlehampton lifeboat scrambles to rescue dog trapped on beach

Littlehampton RNLI scrambled to the rescue of a stranded dog on Monday (January 14) after members of the public battled to save it.

An RNLI spokesman said Littlehampton’s D Class lifeboat, Ray of Hope, and a volunteer crew launched at 12.52pm after receiving a call from the Coastguard.

Littlehampton's Ray of Hope lifeboat

The Coastguard reported members of the public had been trying to use a ladder to help a dog trapped on the shoal bank opposite West Beach Café on the seafront.

The lifeboat headed out in fine weather and successfully returned the animal to its owners, before returning to the station at 1.10pm.

The Coastguard had advised the members of the public against trying to save the dog and the RNLI had a message for anyone in a similar situation.

An RNLI spokesman said: “If you do see something and have good reason to think an animal is in difficulty, don’t get yourself into danger while trying to rescue a family pet from the water.

“If your dog does get into difficulty in the water or gets stuck in mud do not go in to try and rescue it.

“In many cases dogs will get out themselves.

“The advice is to keep dogs on a lead if walking close to cliff edges, the sea or fast-flowing rivers, and if your pet is in difficulty call 999 and ask for the UK Coastguard.”

The RNLI operates 236 lifeboat stations across the UK, including Littlehampton’s base in Surrey Street.

