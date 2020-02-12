Littlehampton flooding: drone footage shows impact of broken sea defences

Drone footage has shown the extent of the damage to sea defences in Climping and flooding nearby.

Ferry Road in Littlehampton and large swathes of farmland nearby were submerged after the sea swept in over Climping Beach on Monday (February 10) thanks to Storm Ciara and the high tide, leaving hundreds of residents and businesses at risk of flooding.

Drone image of Climping flooding

Previously, the Environment Agency said it could not afford to repair groynes in Climping Beach, which were damaged during Storm Brendan in January, sparking fears of flooding which have been realised.

This afternoon, the agency is holding a meeting with residents and businesses about how it can help.

Drone footage taken today shows how the sea is pushing over the beach and down into farmland.