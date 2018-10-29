Littlehampton Bonfire is a roaring success

Littlehampton's Bonfire celebrations was another roaring success.

Thousands of people lined the streets of Littlehampton and East Green to watch the parade and bonfire being lit.

Littlehampton Bonfire Night 2018. Picture: Derek Martin

The festivities kicked off at Littlehampton Baptist Church in Fitzalan Road, which hosted children’s fancy address, followed by a war memorial service at dinnertime.

Afterwards, members of the society paraded from Maltravers Social Club with unlit torches. The floats for the parade were then judged, before the parade set off at around 7pm.

The grand torchlight parade featured participants performing in a variety of weird and wonderful costumes, including a dance to The Time Warp from the Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Ahead of the celebrations, Sue Baker, from the Littlehampton Bonfire Society, said: “The committee would like to thank everyone who came forward following our various appeals for help. We couldn’t be putting on the event without them.”

Littlehampton bonfire parade. Picture: Derek Martin

Last year, the Bonfire Society broke through the £10,000 fundraising barrier for the first time; the society is currently counting up the money raised from Saturday's event.

From left, Tilly Beqiri, Siobhan Caitlin, Lexi Beqiri and Damone Whittle. Picture: Derek Martin

Littlehampton bonfire parade. The 4th Littlehampton scout group. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.