Listed Arundel cottage available to rent from mid December

This beautiful, one bedroom, Grade II listed cottage is situated in a stunning location in Arundel.

The property, in Bond Street, has everything you would expect from a listed home, from its flint elevations to its delightful cottage garden, complete with a separate office and WC, which could make a perfect guest suite.

There is also a delightful open-plan living room and kitchen.

Some restrictions apply: full-time working, no smokers, no pets.

Fees: deposit £1,387.50, referencing £110pp and admin £190.

Joint income in excess of £29,600 or guarantor.

Available mid December.

Rent: £925pcm.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, Marsh House, Angmering, BN16 4EA. Telephone 01903 859797 or email: angmering@cooper-adams.com

