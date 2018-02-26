Lineup announced for Steyning Festival 2018

The lineup for this year’s Steyning Festival has been announced.

Amongst the headline acts are Barry Cryer and Colin Sell, staples of I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue, legendary jazz bassist Herbie Flowers, Peep Show’s Robert Webb, and Soul II Soul with Jazzie B.

Barry Cryer and Colin Sell are among this year's headline acts

Other big names set to appear at the festival – which starts on Saturday, May 26 – include Baroness Floella Bejamin, Sir Malcolm Rifkind, children’s author Julia Donaldson and Simon Rye, responsible for a number of successful television shows including The Durrells.

The festival – which runs for two weeks before finishing on Saturday, June 9 – will have a Revolution theme.

There will be a mix of music, drama, dance, art, poetry, literature, talks, walks, community events and craft activities to keep everyone entertained.

There will be a sing-along to Bugsy Malone, a young dancer of the year competition and a performance from the naughty and satirical Bounder and Cad.

Live Lounge, the popular music event, will be celebrating its tenth anniversary at this year’s two week festival.

For fans of English folk music there will be live performances from the South Downs Trio, a pirate adventure, Leonard Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms and explorations of Gluck and Byron.

Sir Anthony Seldon will be asking how artificial intelligence is changing education and our world, Professor Andrew Coates will be exploring the possibility of life on Mars, award-winning journalist John Pilkington will ponder what next for Russia and Europe, and consultant radiologist Malcolm Johnston will explore the science of music.

For literary lovers there will be a wealth of writing talent including Salley Vickers, Sarah Dunant, Amanda Craig and Sarah Gristwood.

Simon Brett and Elly Griffiths have been announced as the judges at a Short Stories Awards Dinner and Mark Billingham, Sarah Hilary, Erin Kelly and William Shaw will make up a crime writers’ panel.

There will also be a jamming session for massed ukuleles and a piece by two dancers from Ballet Rambert.

Organisers of this year’s festival said: “The Steyning Festival has something to whet every appetite.”

Tickets can be booked from Friday, April 20, at www.steyningfestival.co.uk.