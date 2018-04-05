Life-saving equipment installed in Lancing

Emergency life-saving equipment has been installed at Lancing’s Beach Green.

The offer to install a defibrillator came from District Enforcement Ltd, a contractor of Lancing Parish Council, which oversees the management of the pay and display car parks at Beach Green and Widewater.

Councillor Gloria Eveleigh, chairman at Lancing Parish Council, said: “We are very grateful to District Enforcement for supplying such an important emergency lifesaving facility and that it will be available at this location 24 hours a day should it be required.”

The defibrillator has been installed at the kiosk.

Another defibrillator will also be installed at Widewater car park by the company.