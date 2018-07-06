Level crossing barrier wrecked after lorry crash

A barrier at Billingshurst level crossing was badly damaged following a crash with a lorry this afternoon (July 6).

Rail commuters travelling between Horsham and Littlehampton faced yet more delays following the incident in Station Road just before 2pm.

Barrier damaged at Billingshurst level crossing

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Based on CCTV footage, initial indications suggest the driver failed to observe the road traffic lights as he approached the crossing.

“The British Transport Police and Network Rail engineers arrived quickly on the scene and, although trains ran at a reduced speed and road closures were put in place while the crossing was repaired, the crossing was fully functioning again by 4.15pm.

“We’d like to thank passengers and road users for their patience while this work was carried out.”

British Transport Police said it was ‘making enquiries into the circumstances of this incident’.

Southern Rail said service running through the station were forced to run at reduced speeds for health and safety reasons.

Delays of up to 20 minutes were reported are were expected to last until 4pm.

Related stories: More rail delays between Horsham and Littlehampton after barrier damaged