Leaders criticise delay in Worthing Bypass announcement

When Highways England announced its vision for the A27, it got a frosty reception.

And months after an announcement on the next stage of the process was due, leaders and residents have said we need progress now.

Highways England wants to widen the existing A27 at six busy junctions in Worthing and Lancing, claiming it will ‘reduce congestion for the 32,000 drivers that use the A27 each day’, improve access for pedestrians and cyclists and support future growth.

In January, they were due to announce their ‘preferred option’ – despite this £69m scheme being the only one put to public consultation. This was pushed back until after the local elections, and in May, at the announcement of the Arundel Bypass, Valerie Stephens, senior project manager at Highways England, said news on the Worthing Bypass would come before June. Speaking at the time, she said: “It isn’t a terribly popular option so we need to make sure we have done all we can.”

Jack Delbridge, chairman of the Bypass Not A27 Throughpass group, said: “It’s now the middle of June and we have heard nothing from them, despite Arundel being presented with a bypass. Highways England needs to come up with a plan for a proper bypass for Worthing and Lancing.”

Neil Parkin, leader of Adur District Council, said: “I don’t mind how long I have to wait, as long as it is something worth waiting for.

“I just hope we are not waiting in vain, because after the last disappointment where we waited for years, it was a damp squib, to put it very politely – a complete waste of time.”

Dan Humphreys, leader of Worthing Borough Council, said Highways needed to scrap their plan and meet with local leaders to devise a new one: “We are opposed to the so-called ‘preferred option’. We don’t believe it will make any difference to travel times through Worthing, it will be massively disruptive and expensive, and this isn’t what Worthing wants.”