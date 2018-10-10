Le Serve School of Ballet and Theatre Dance celebrates its annual awards

Students of Le Serve School of Ballet and Theatre Dance celebrated a remarkable exam season at their annual awards ceremony on September 29.

In July the cohort pirouetted, jived, mamboed and everything in between to a 100 per cent pass rate in ballet, modern stage and jazz, tap, contemporary and street dance, with most pupils gaining distinctions.

From left, Roman Young, 8, Elliott Kingshot, 13 and Daniel Runacres, 11. Photo by Derek Martin Photography

Students of all ages gave a performance at Lancing Parish Hall, before the main event got underway.

This year’s major winners were: Lois Capel, Bethany Drew, Zarify Hall, Shelley Huckett-Davies, Annie Kingshott, Elliott Kingshott, Keira McEwan, Josie Pilcher, Emily Runacres, Phoebe Tyler and Roman Young.

This year the school was again featured in the BBC documentary on New Years Eve about the Royal Ballet School and past pupil Francesca Hayward, who trained at Le Serve and who is now a principal of the Royal Ballet company at the Royal Opera House Covent Garden, has received great accolades for her performances in Manon and Giselle.

A raffle was held in the afternoon, with proceeds donated to Rainbow Trust.

Emily Runacres-Grundstrom, 9 (left) and Phoebe Tyler 15. Photo by Derek Martin Photography

Photo by Derek Martin Photography